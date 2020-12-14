Lompoc Valley Medical Center prepares for COVID-19 vaccine distribution to front line health care workers

News

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Valley Medical Center is preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to its front line health care workers.

The first shipment of 300 doses will be available to distribute as soon as Wednesday.

The hospital plans to focus on vaccinating the front line workers that work closely with covid-19 patients.

Santa Barbara County Public Health has broken that group up into a priority list of three tiers.

“Employees who come in contact with patients,” said Lompoc Valley Medican Center CEO Steve Popkin. “For example, nurses, respiratory therapists, environmental service workers like housekeeping that go into the patient rooms.”

300 staff members should be vaccinated over a five day period.

For the second allocation, the hospital will receive enough to vaccinate the entire staff.

It should arrive within the next seven days.