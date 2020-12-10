Axxess card purchase will help front line workers during COVID-19 crisis

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The owner of the Axxess Card is helping front line workers during these stressful times.

Karim Kaderali says he is donating back half of the $40-dollar membership sale to his Axxess clients to help their staff members who are likely facing financial challenges.

Axxess is a discount card and on line business with thousands of dollars in savings in both Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties for the purchaser.

Since it began Axxess has helped local schools with a fundraising return on each sale.

The 2021 sales drive is underway with many new options.

The purchaser can designate a $13-dollar portion of the membership to a specific school or student by a simple click-down link on the web page.

For each purchase in 2021 Axxess is also contributing a small return to that cause, and it can be changed throughout the year.

Now, Kaderali is helping the workers.

"It's about survival. And really it's about taking care of their staff for most of them," said Kaderali.

He says these are critical times and the community can help the businesses in many ways.

"This community needs these small businesses. But every owner I have talked to and I've probably talked to about a hundred in the last week or so, every owner is more concerned about their staff than themselves," said Kaderali.

New new card purchases will be activated January 2.

Axxess has donated back over $3-million since 2004 to schools and non-profits.

The company says the average savings per family is over $1000 a year.

For more information go to: Axxess