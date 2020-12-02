Holiday traditions replaced with downsized happenings

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

When people in Santa Barbara think of the first Friday in December they usually think of the holiday parade, but due to COVID19 it's been cancelled.

And due to the pandemic Santa Barbara Trolley ridership to see the Christmas lights is limited.

But before people say "Bah Humbug" they need to know that alternative things to do are happening.

Instead of taking her granddaughter to see the parade, Marilynn Goodfeld plans to take her granddaughter for a drive to see holiday lights.

One stop that is already glowing is the Hillside House for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities on Veronica Springs Road in Santa Barbara.

Hillside is shining a light on abilities and welcomes people to drive through after dark until midnight. They plan to have smaller grand opening on Saturday without the usual Boy Scout volunteers or open house.

The Holliday Horns Brass Quintet will kick off its season in the Paseo Nuevo Shopping Mall on Saturday afternoon. The free performance runs from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

In Carpinteria the Festival of Trees has been turned into a Festival of Tree, singular, with a raffle to benefit a skate park.

Tickets are selling fast at the Carpinteria Valley Lumber Company.

The winner will take home a tree, tools, a surfboard, and plenty of gift cards donated from local businesses.

People who traditionally go to the ballet can go to the Ventura Ballet Nutcracker during Concerts in Your Car at the Ventura County Fair Fairgrounds Dec. 12.

So if you think there is nothing to do, think again. The Downtown Santa Barbara Organization and many other groups are working to make things happen.

