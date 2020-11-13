Santa Barbara County’s only fire department without kitchen gets makeover

News

GUADALUPE, Calif. - The Guadalupe Fire Department has never had a kitchen or any renovations in ten years.

During the past few months the department's firefighters built a new kitchen and remodeled the entire facility.

The remodeled department is finally complete and will be presented at an open house on Saturday.

Fire crews say with this new kitchen, they can now reside at the station for 24 to 48 hours.

They believe this will significantly impact their ability to respond to more emergency calls.

The Guadalupe Fire Department hopes this remodeled facility will allow them to better serve the community 24/7.