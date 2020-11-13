Junior League of Santa Barbara takes its Rummage Sale online

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A popular rummage sale that raises money for a great cause will hang its hat, so to speak, on a virtual post.

Normally, the Junior League of Santa Barbara transforms the hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds into a shopping center. This year, its luxury and everyday items -- only clothes, shoes and accessories -- are selling online on Poshmark.

A pair of Banana Republic pumps, a Cynthia Rowley trench jacket and an off-the-shoulder black dress designed by Helmet Lang are just a few of the items listed.

"We are selling items from $5 dollars to $150 dollars, anything from casual wear like Lululemon, dresses, evening wear as well as shoes," said Valerie Amparan, JLSB President.

All proceeds help fund the local chapter's key projects, including Safe House, a local safe haven for survivors of sex trafficking.

The popular Fall Rummage Sale runs through December 15. For more information or to purchase items, click the following link: https://poshmark.com/closet/jlsantabarbara