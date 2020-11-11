At-risk UCSB student missing in Solano County

News

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. - Police in Solano County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing UCSB student.

Solano County police said Jikara Anderson is considered an at-risk missing person out of Sacramento and possibly suffered from an unknown mental health condition.

Police also say Anderson was involved in a solo car accident early Tuesday morning. She left the scene as soon as police arrived leaving all her belongings behind.

Anderson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket and had red braids. Police say she does not have any friends or family in Solano County. It is unknown where she could have gone.

If you know anything contact police.