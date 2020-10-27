Colder temperatures and rolling blackouts trigger heater and power generator safety

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Most of the Southern California coast is under a red flag warning. Cal Fire issues those warning when weather events can trigger wildfires. Rolling blackouts are a safety system power companies use to help lessen the chance of wildfires starting. Those power outages bring out more power generators at homes and businesses.

This week Santa Barbara is seeing low temperatures in the 50s. And an increase for portable heats with the colder temperatures.

Santa Barbara Fire and the Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Services are reminding about safety while using portable heaters and generators. They inform have a three-foot kid-free zone around any heater or open flame. And have a qualified professional inspect and clean heating equipment and chimneys once a year.

For generators safety, experts said to use it outdoors where there’s plenty of ventilation. Turn on the generator before plugging appliances in and make sure it’s off and cool before refueling it.

For more information and safety tips, visit the City of Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Services Facebook page.