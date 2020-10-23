Voters have all they need after final debate including their opinions

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. With the COVID-19 conditions there are fewer large coffee shop gatherings, but where ever people are discussing the day's topics, the Presidential election is top of mind. Especially after the final debate last night.

In Santa Barbara County, the turnout has already been strong. Earlier this week about 25 percent of the registered 230,000 voters had cast a ballot.

NewsChannel 3 has been talking to many voters countywide in the last month and have found very few undecided voters for the Presidential race, but many who are still looking at the other races closer to home. They include school boards, city councils, mayor seats, assembly, senate and congress.

Voters have been asked to submit their vote-by-mail ballots before election day to make sure it is in, reviewed and counted. All ballots need to have your signature the way it is written on your registration. If you registered at the Department of Motor Vehicles or on line, your DMV signature is the one that will be matched.

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY NewsChannel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)