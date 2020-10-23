Santa Barbara trails organization is hoping to create more coastal access

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Hiking is a major recreation attraction in Santa Barbara County. Trails around Santa Barbara and Montecito are usually filled on weekends.

This week the Santa Barbara County Trails Council (SBCTC) is pushing for public feedback about trying to expand trails across the county. They recently drafted a Norther Santa Barbara County Interim California Coastal Trail Study. The study identifies opportunities for beach access between Guadalupe and Gaviota.

SBCTC is hoping to get comments on the draft before they present the draft and public comments to the Santa Barbara County supervisors.

You can find more information about the study on SBCTC’s Facebook page.