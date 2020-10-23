Local business partners with Orcutt high school teaching nontraditional growing methods for higher yield

News

ORCUTT, Calif. - A local business is partnering with a high school in Orcutt for a new education program.

Armando's Autobody & Paint is working with Delta High School students to show them nontraditional growing methods like growing soil-less vs. growing in the dirt.

The business owner is a canabis grower.

He's teaching them advanced technologies that he believes helps fruits and vegetables with faster growth, higher yield and more minerals and vitamins.

He says these methods will ultimately produce healthier fruits and vegetables with less pesticide problems.