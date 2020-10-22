UCSB rolls out Halloween weekend restrictions to reduce COVID-19 spread

News

ISLA VISITA, Calif. — The biggest concern for COVID-19 spread in Santa Barbara County is in Isla Vista. According to the Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Dashboard, the community has 35 confirmed active cases of COVID-19. That’s tied for the most in the county. Santa Maria also has 35 confirmed active cases, but has about four times the population.

University of California Santa Barbara released new guidelines for students and the community to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during Halloween weekend. UCSB will put extra restrictions on the week leading up to Halloween and the weekend itself.

UCSB officials state, starting October 26 through November 4 there will be a sound ordinance prohibiting loud music from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Daily visitor permits will be restricted on October 30 and 31. They will expire at midnight on both days. And overnight parking will be only allowed for valid permits on campus.

To make up for the restrictions the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSB) will host a community-wide virtual event. The event “Halloween at Home: Virtually Lucid in Isla Vista” will go live October 30 at 7 p.m..

For more information about UCSB plans to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during Halloween, visit UCSB’s website.