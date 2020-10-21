Increasing clouds and cool temperatures

News

Nice cool weather. Temperatures are below average under mostly cloudy skies. A cooling trend will continue through Sunday as onshore flow strengthens ahead of an approaching area of low pressure. Night through morning low clouds will be a staple of the forecast through remainder of the week. Light rain or drizzle is possible from Friday through the weekend as a weak weather system moves through the region. Clearing skies along with gusty Santa Ana winds are likely early next week along with a warming trend.

Overall today not much different than yesterday. Marine layer clouds have been slow to clear and probably won't at some beaches. More of the same tomorrow and Friday, but probably even less and slower clearing and cooler temps. The marine layer will deepen and get farther up the lower coastal slopes each day, and possibly up o 4000' by Friday or Saturday. With the deepening there's always a chance for some morning drizzle, especially near the foothills. By Friday and especially Saturday clearing chances are slim for the coast and many of the coastal valleys as well so it's going to feel more like May or June than October. Temperatures will top out in the 60s along the coast to 70s inland.

Sunday will be the best chance for widespread drizzle or light rain, mainly south of Point Conception as a weak upper low moves just south of the area and brings in additional low level moisture and lift. There's a good chance for measurable precipitation less than a tenth and likely little to none for the northern areas. These low-based stratiform light rain events are always a little tricky but the parameters look favorable for at least some precipitation.

Sunday night into Monday we quickly shift to a Santa Ana pattern this will give us more sunshine and start to bring slightly warmer temperatures.