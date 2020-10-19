Banks working to secure customers, and make long range plans, during unsettled times

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Financial security for many Americans is as unsettled now as it has been in decades due to the fall out from the coronavirus.

On the Central Coast, Montecito Bank & Trust is opening two locations this month, on the Mesa and in Westlake to increase its size to 13.

The Mesa location on Cliff Drive in the Vons shopping center has the newest technology for customers on site outside or inside the branch and a full staff of banking representatives.

In this uncertain time, President Janet Garufus says there is a value to having a face to face sit down with customers who are looking to manage their money, reorganized their finances and make it through the pandemic.

Some of the national concerns have been, payroll protection, stimulus funding, small business loans and mortgage protection along with refinincing.

Banks have set aside large sums of funds to cover their loans and manage issues that will arrive with bad loans. At the same time they are watching the economic trends and warning signs of a double dip of economic problems following the first wave when the pandemic and shutdown hit in March, April and May.

The Mesa branch has already had customers come in with immediate and long range financial concerns.

In opening a new site, it is also getting community outreach underway with local fundraising, Mesa improvement programs and projects with the schools.

There is also an onsite community meeting room that's available.

The interior features a large full-wall electronic display board behind the tellers with information about current events, banking information and photos of the community the bank is serving.

