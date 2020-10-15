Santa Maria police investigating stabbing

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Monday night.

On Monday at around 10 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of North Broadway after reports of a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

At arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds in an alleyway at Broadway and Alvin in Santa Maria.

In their initial investigation, they found that the man was walking when a car drove up next to him. Two suspects came out of the car and attacked him.

The victim was identified as a 29 year old man.

The victim survived the attack.

The suspects are still outstanding.