Students begin new school year through distance learning in Orcutt and Santa Maria

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - It's first day of the new school year for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and the Orcutt Union School District.

Students are picking up books and other supplies throughout the day.

Since this year's academic plan will be through distance learning teachers are focussing on maintaining a connection with each student.

Both school districts are working to make sure all students receive details specific to the start of the new school year.

Find out more on how the districts are ensuring the health and safety of all students as the new school year begins at 5:00 p.m. an 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 12.