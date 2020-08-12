Catholic Charities remodels thrift store and reopens with spacing and fresh donations

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Catholic Charities has used the COVID-19 slow down to remodel its Haley St. thrift store in Santa Barbara and it has now reopened.

The new look comes with a fresh load of donations. Many have come from people who have been cleaning and thinning out their clothing and furniture during the stay at home order.

Due to spacing rules during the pandemic, there will be a limit on the number of people allowed to shop at one time. Masks are required, and hand sanitizer is available at the entrance.

That's similar to other thrift stores that are open including the Goodwill.

Catholic Charities uses the funds from the store in its budget to serve those in need with food, clothing, vouchers and other financial assistance countywide. It helps thousands of struggling residents in the area each week.

