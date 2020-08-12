Skip to Content
Vegetation fire burns 40 acres in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- CAL FIRE is responding to reports of a vegetation fire on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., CAL FIRE is responding to reports of a vegetation fire at Soda Lake Road and Belmont Trail in San Luis Obispo.

They are calling it the Carrizo Fire.

Firefighters say the fire is burning in 3 to 5 acres of grass and is going into the Branch Fire burn scar.

Fire officials say this vegetation fire has the potential in being 50 acres.

