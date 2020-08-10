Templeton CHP urges drivers to slow down after multiple speeding violations in one day, in same area

News

TEMPLETON, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol in Templeton is urging drivers to slow down after multiple speeding tickets were handed out in the same area by the same officer.

A photo of the various speeding tickets was posted on the CHP Templeton Facebook page on Sunday.

The tickets were written by one officer on Highway 101 and State Route 46.

Three drivers were caught going 99 m.p.h., one driver at 100 m.p.h., one at 103 m.p.h., and another at 115 m.p.h.!

The Templeton CHP then wrote, "We have to slow down, people."