Fiesta dancers finally return to Lompoc mission as Old Spanish Days 2020 concludes

LOMPOC, Calif. - It was a special homecoming on Sunday for 2020 Spirt of Fiesta Alena Velasco.

She danced in front of La Purisima Mission in Lompoc, her hometown, as part of the final celebration of Old Spanish Days 2020.

“It means a lot to me just to come out here, have people from my hometown be able to see me in person,” she said. “Even if a few people see it, I’m just happy to bring Fiesta here.”

It was also a special day for her dance instructor, Laura Garcia, of Garcia Dance Studio in Lompoc.

Garcia, the 1986 Spirit of Fiesta, danced at the Lompoc mission back then but says Fiesta dancing has not returned to the site in about 30 years.

“That brings goosebumps to me, that we were both able to dance here,” Garcia said of Alena. “To be out here in our beautiful mission and have her dance here in our community means a lot. And to have her friends and her studio members here with us brings—makes it extra special.”

Junior Spirit of Fiesta Alexandra Nocker performed a dance as well, as did groups from Garcia Dance Studio.

“I’m really grateful for all the people that have been with me through this whole journey,” Nocker said. “And I couldn’t have asked for a better Fiesta.”

Garcia, whose daughter was Junior Spirit of Fiesta in 2003, calls Velasco a "great role model" for the Lompoc community.

“At this time of year when everything, you know, could be negative, she brings so much positive light to everything and especially Lompoc,” Garcia said.

Velasco echoed similar praise for Garcia.

“She’s an amazing human being and she’s taught me almost everything I know,” she said.