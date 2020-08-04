Unsolicited packages of seeds delivered to Ventura County residents

News

CAMARILLO, Calif.-- Unsolicited packages of seeds from foreign counties continue to pop up in residents mailboxes up and down the coast.

People across the country, and here at home, are receiving mysterious packages of seeds.

“We are very concerned because all of these shipments are coming from foreign sources,” said Ed Williams, who is the Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner. “Most of them coming from China.”

In Ventura County, there have already been reports of more than 60 seed packages.

“Our biggest concern about this issue is that some of these seeds could be invasive species which can actually take over the native landscape, and we are also very concerned about agriculture,” said Williams.

Linn Arbon Evans from Camarillo received one of the packages last month.

“It made me nervous so I threw them away,” said Evans. “And the package said they were pearl earrings.”

On Saturday she received another one.

“I opened it with gloves on and it said it was wire connectors,” said Evans. “It didn’t even look like seeds. It looked like grounds up leaves and I just need to put it in a bag and googled what to do with the seed.”

Federal investigators believe it could be part of an international retail scam. The seeds haven't been linked to problems in Ventura County, but it may be too early to tell.

“The USDA and the State of California laboratories are working to find out if there are any issues,” said Williams. “We expect to get some results back in a week or two.”

If you receive a seed package do not plant them and contact your local agriculture office. Any Ventura County residents who may have received packets such as these are asked to hold on to them and contact the Ventura County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office at (805) 388-4222 in Camarillo, or (805) 933-2926 in Santa Paula.

“We ask that they please do not throw them away because there is a possibility that the seeds could get broken open and could get scattered or could actually get sprouted in the dumps,” said Williams.

For community members who may have already planted the seeds they received, the Agricultural Commissioner is also asking that they contact the office. Arrangements can be made to remove the seeds that were planted.