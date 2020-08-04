Site of makeshift skate park in Nipomo cleared out, making way for possible sale and retail development

News

NIPOMO, Calif. -- A highly visible parcel of land in Nipomo that has been used as a makeshift skate park for years could soon have a new owner who is looking to develop the property.

Located at 170 S. Frontage Road, near the busy intersection of Tefft Street, the property was the former site of the Nipomo Recreation Center, which burned down in 2008.

Since then, the land has fallen into disrepair, and has been used as a makeshift skatepark, as well as a homeless encampment.

Strewn with weeds and overgrowth, the property is covered with graffiti, and had recently become a dumping site for trash.

The well-known property has long been point of frustration for many in the community, and was a frequent topic of discussion in social media forums and other outlets.

Now, recent developments are indicating there is new progress in what will ultimately happen to the site.

On Monday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office was on the site to remove anyone on the property.

According to Fourth District Supervisor Lynn Compton, a handful of homeless were directed towards county assistance programs.

In addition, private security is now on the property to allow for an environmental impact report to be conducted.

Compton said the environmental assessment could take a few days and is required by the county before any development.

The 5.47 acre property is zoned for commercial use and is currently owned by Grumet Family Trust, in care of Union Home Loan.

Most recently, the asking price was listed online for $2,995,000.

A prospective buyer is interested in the site, which would be used for retail development.

It is unknown what businesses could be built at the site if the sale is completed.

At the same time, the county is in the process of creating the long-proposed skatepark at Nipomo Community Park.

According to Compton's office, the county is waiting for Per Capita Funding from the state Parks Bond passed two years ago.

San Luis Obispo County is expecting to receive $459,000.

While the amount is not enough to fully fund the project, the county is looking at options for phased construction.