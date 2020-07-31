Friday morning forecast July 31st

News

Sunny skies and warm temperatures will dominate the region through Saturday.

This will prompt critical fire danger across the interior valleys and mountains as conditions soar in the 90s to 100s.

Some relief can be expected on Sunday with a cooling trend through next week. Due to a ridge of high pressure, temperatures will remain above average across the coast and inland. Dangerously hot conditions will allow for a Heat Advisory to remain in effect through Saturday at 9 PM across the valleys. Peak heat could be expected Saturday and Sunday.

The ridge of high pressure will break on Saturday allowing for the onshore flow to strengthen.

This will bring more night to morning cloud cover with areas of patchy fog.

As the marine layer gradually expands temperatures will drop through Wednesday.