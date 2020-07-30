Thursday morning forecast July 30th

News

Elevated to critical fire weather will be a concern inland from Thursday through Saturday. Due to strong winds, warm temperatures, and very dry fuels. As temperatures soar to the 90s and 100s, not only will fire weather be a concern but heat illnesses as well. Dangerously hot conditions will prompt a Heat Advisory across the interior valleys and mountains from Thursday morning until Saturday at 9 PM. Expect some relief to arrive Sunday with a cooling trend through Wednesday.

As a ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen this will dominate across Southeastern, California before moving east on Friday. This activity will allow the onshore flow to weaken, bringing less cloud cover along the coast and resulting in faster clearing.

Winds will get stronger following a north to south flow on Thursday. Gusts between 20 to 35 mph are possible across Southern Santa Barbara County. At this time a Wind Advisory has not been issued.

Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days with well above average temperatures. Daytime highs along the coast in the 70s to 80s, inland in the 90s to 100s. On Sunday the ridge of high pressure will break, strengthening the onshore flow with more night to morning cloud cover.