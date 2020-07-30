Firefighters make quick work of small fire at Santa Barbara Cemetery

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A small fire was quickly handled by firefighters Thursday morning on the bluffs at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Crews from Montecito Fire and Santa Barbara City Fire responded to the flames burning in the vegetation and into the trees near a cemetery border fence. Crews quickly knocked down the flames.

Fire officials say the cool weather from the lingering marine layer kept the risk to the community low.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.