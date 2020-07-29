Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:16 am

Oregon governor says US agents will start leaving Portland after reaching deal with Trump admin.

Portland protests
Global News / YouTube

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Oregon’s governor says federal agents who have clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, will begin what she called a “phased withdrawal” from Oregon’s largest city.

Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday that the agents will begin leaving the city's downtown area on Thursday.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement the plan agreed upon with Brown over the last 24 hours includes what he called a robust presence of Oregon State Police in downtown Portland.

National/World
Author Profile Photo

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors The Morning News on KEYT NewsChannel 3 and KCOY 12 Central Coast News as well as NewsChannel 3 Midday.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply