Oregon governor says US agents will start leaving Portland after reaching deal with Trump admin.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Oregon’s governor says federal agents who have clashed with protesters in Portland, Oregon, will begin what she called a “phased withdrawal” from Oregon’s largest city.

Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday that the agents will begin leaving the city's downtown area on Thursday.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement the plan agreed upon with Brown over the last 24 hours includes what he called a robust presence of Oregon State Police in downtown Portland.