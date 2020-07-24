Doctors share why Santa Maria remains a hot spot for COVID-19

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Santa Maria, doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center say people are most likely to get the virus from someone close to them such as a friend or family member.

They are seeing quite a few patients with COVID-19 taking over a month to recover from the virus.

Doctors explain why Santa Maria remains a hot spot for the virus.

