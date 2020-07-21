Local educators gear up for new school year online

News

VENTURA, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom announced of Friday that the majority of schools in California will be conducted online due to the soaring coronavirus infections.

What does this mean for local educators? Are they prepared to teach the whole school year online?

NewsChannel 3 is reaching out to Ventura County educators to see how they plan on entering this new school year that is schedule to start next month.

Allison Holicky, a teacher at Pacifica High School in Oxnard said, "My classroom is my second home and my students are my kids. This whole thing has destroyed me. I'm so sad we aren't going back, but I know it's the right decision."

