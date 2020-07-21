Cottage Health opens urgent care in Oxnard

News

OXNARD, Calif. - Cottage Health is opening its second urgent care locations, this time in Oxnard.

The new site was set to open on July 28 with the goal of providing complete care in under 45 minutes.

The urgent care was to be located at The Esplanade Shopping Center at 360 W. Esplanade Dr. in Oxnard, just off Highway 101.

Available services onsite would include X-rays and lab services. The center would also offer physical exams for sports participation. Walk-ins are welcome and online appointments will be available.

Virtual care was to be provided at this location in addition to in-person care.

The new Urgent Care Center was set to be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.

For more information about Cottage Health, click here.