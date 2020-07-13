Santa Maria police returning to increased traffic enforcement during COVID-19

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is returning to increased traffic enforcement as part of its Grant Operations.

The Grant Operations, from the Office of Transportation Safety, allows traffic units to work extra hours looking for dangerous drivers.

During the first several months of the COVID-19 pandemic officers say there were less officers patrolling the area in order to minimize contact with the public due to the virus.

But as roads get busier with more businesses reopening they have started back up on their Grant Operations.

