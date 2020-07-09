Water main break flooding streets, McKinley Elementary in Santa Barbara

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An apparent water main break is flooding streets and reportedly classrooms at McKinley Elementary School in Santa Barbara.

The break was first noticed around 4:30 a.m. when a large amount of water was reported on Ladrea Street which is located below the school.



Flooding on Ladera Street in Santa Barbara.

As of 4:50 a.m. the water was still on and the source was unknown. Santa Barbara City Fire, police and the water department have made their way the scene.

There have been no reports of flooding at nearby homes.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.