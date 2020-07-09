Supreme Court rules Manhattan DA can obtain Trump taxes, Congress won’t get them for now

News

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has upheld a prosecutor’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation into hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

The court ruled 7-2 Thursday in a case in which it heard arguments by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic. Justice's Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.

The records are held by Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, which has said it would comply with a court order.

In a separate decision, the Supreme Court has kept a hold on President Trump’s financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year. The ruling returns the case to lower courts, with no clear prospect for when the case might ultimately be resolved.

This too was a 7-2 outcome and is at least a short-term victory for Trump, who has strenuously sought to keep his financial records private.