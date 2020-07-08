Skip to Content
California Highway Patrol is hiring in San Luis Obispo County

SacCom
California Highway Patrol

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Do you have what it takes to be a Public Safety Dispatcher for California Highway Patrol?

CHP in San Luis Obispo County is looking for talented individuals who work well in a fast-paced environment to add to their team.

As a Public Safety Dispatcher, no day is routine. Incoming calls can range from a minor traffic accident to a frantic voice screaming for help. Dispatchers remain calm, firm and are able to quickly provide direction until help arrives.

Job responsibilities include:

  • ​​Monitoring and responding to radio and emergency systems
  • Keeping track of field units, complaints, and incidents
  • Dispatching field units
  • Querying data bases
  • Record keeping
  • Maintaining resource materials
  • ​​Advising the public and other law enforcement agencies
  • Receiving requests for service
  • Receiving, evaluating, and summarizing complaints prior to dispatching the information
  • Communicating with difficult callers

According to chp.ca.gov, dispatchers earn $4,308 - $5,933 a month.

The hiring process takes about six months and begins with filling out an application. The application is due July 23 and can be found online here.

