California Highway Patrol is hiring in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Do you have what it takes to be a Public Safety Dispatcher for California Highway Patrol?

CHP in San Luis Obispo County is looking for talented individuals who work well in a fast-paced environment to add to their team.

As a Public Safety Dispatcher, no day is routine. Incoming calls can range from a minor traffic accident to a frantic voice screaming for help. Dispatchers remain calm, firm and are able to quickly provide direction until help arrives.

Job responsibilities include:

​​Monitoring and responding to radio and emergency systems

Keeping track of field units, complaints, and incidents

Dispatching field units

Querying data bases

Record keeping

Maintaining resource materials

​​Advising the public and other law enforcement agencies

Receiving requests for service

Receiving, evaluating, and summarizing complaints prior to dispatching the information

Communicating with difficult callers

According to chp.ca.gov, dispatchers earn $4,308 - $5,933 a month.

The hiring process takes about six months and begins with filling out an application. The application is due July 23 and can be found online here.