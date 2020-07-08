California Highway Patrol is hiring in San Luis Obispo County
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Do you have what it takes to be a Public Safety Dispatcher for California Highway Patrol?
CHP in San Luis Obispo County is looking for talented individuals who work well in a fast-paced environment to add to their team.
As a Public Safety Dispatcher, no day is routine. Incoming calls can range from a minor traffic accident to a frantic voice screaming for help. Dispatchers remain calm, firm and are able to quickly provide direction until help arrives.
Job responsibilities include:
- Monitoring and responding to radio and emergency systems
- Keeping track of field units, complaints, and incidents
- Dispatching field units
- Querying data bases
- Record keeping
- Maintaining resource materials
- Advising the public and other law enforcement agencies
- Receiving requests for service
- Receiving, evaluating, and summarizing complaints prior to dispatching the information
- Communicating with difficult callers
According to chp.ca.gov, dispatchers earn $4,308 - $5,933 a month.
The hiring process takes about six months and begins with filling out an application. The application is due July 23 and can be found online here.
Comments