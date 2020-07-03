San Luis Obispo County to temporarily close all bars for Fourth of July weekend

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer has issued an order to temporarily close all bars ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Effective Friday July Third at 4 p.m., all bars that do not offer full table meal service will have to close their doors to customers. Wine tasting venues are exempt from the new order.

Bars in SLO County will be able to reopen on Monday, July sixth at 5:00 a.m.

The move comes after Governor Gavin Newsom ordered 19 counties to close their restaurants and bars. SLO County was not one of those 19, but public health officials say the order is meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the busy holiday weekend.

Restaurants will still be open in SLO County and beaches in the county will remain open as well for the holiday weekend.

The counties that border SLO County, Santa Barbara County and Monterey County have opted to close their beaches ahead of Independence Day weekend.

Beach city police departments, the County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harbor District are increasing patrols this weekend. Law enforcement, will visit businesses along the coast to verify compliance with COVID-protective measures.

“SLO County is not the place to party this weekend. Bars specifically draw large crowds, and we have seen recent cases of COVID-19 likely transmitted within these establishments locally and throughout the state,” said County Health Officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein.

“Bars are particularly high risk because they are closed, indoor spaces often with poor ventilation, where physical distancing is not always easy or possible, and where close communication (talking face to face) typically occurs.”

For updates and detailed information on COVID-19 in SLO County, click here