Friday morning forecast July 3rd

More sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive for Friday and through the Fourth of July weekend. As temperatures rise interior valleys will trend 5 to 10 degrees above average. This activity will continue through the middle of next week before the marine layer gets stronger. A strong sundowner wind event will be possible on Sunday and through early next week.

An upper ridge centered between Arizona and Nevada will shift southeast into California on Friday. Due to this a warming trend will begin with interior valleys across San Luis Obispo County warming 8 to 12 degrees. Daytime highs along the Central Coast in the upper 60s to low 70s. South Coast will warm in mid to upper 70s. Inland areas in the mid to upper 80s.

Beach Hazards are expected across the Central and South Coast from Friday afternoon through Sunday. Elevated surf is possible with high tide 6 to 9 FT. Due to these conditions there is an increase risk to ocean drowning. Water temperature will range 60-62 degrees. With the strongest currents expected for south-southwest facing beaches.

Fourth of July Weekend forecast:

Saturday- Coast will warm in the 70s to low 80s. Inland areas will warm in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Sunday- Coast will warm in the 70s to mid 80s. Inland areas will warm in the 90s to 100s.