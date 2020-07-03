Car overturns near Los Alamos, downed power line causes fire

News

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. -- A car overturned just south of Los Alamos on Highway 101 Friday around 7:20 p.m, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

One person was taken to the hospital. CHP said the car hit a telephone pole, which caused a small brush fire.

Santa Barbara County said forward progress of the fire was stopped at about a half acre.

About 862 customers lost power, according to the PG&E website.

This is a developing story.