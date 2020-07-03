4 juvenile youth test positive for COVID-19 at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Four youth have tested positive for COVID-19 within the County of Santa Barbara Probation Department's Santa Maria Juvenile Hall (SMJH), according to Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman.

One staff member assigned to SMJH has also tested positive for the virus.

Names of the youth and staff member have not been released because medical and confidentiality reasons.

As of Friday July 3, the Probation Department had 28 youth at SMJH.

The County Probation Department transferred the youth with positive tests to a designated medical living unit within the facility.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the virus within the facility, all youth entering the facility will be held in a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, then given a COVID-19 test before they can be places in a living unit.

