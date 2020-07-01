Resumption of SLO County organized sports remains on hold

News

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County athletes will not return to action anytime soon.

On Wednesday, parents in the Lucia Mar Unified School District (LMUSD) were sent an email that said based on guidance from the California Department of Public Health, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will not allow organized sports to resume at this time.

The move comes at the same time schools in Northern Santa Barbara County are preparing to start practicing next week.

"We respect their decision, and will continue to be in close contact with their offices with the hope of gaining permission to restart as soon as possible," said LMUSD Superintendent Andy Stenson in a statement. "We understand that some Santa Maria area schools have restarted, however, as they are under a different public agency, they have received different guidance."

Stenson added the district, including the Board of Education, district leadership and school leaders, were unanimous about allowing athletes to resume conditioning, in limited and safe capacities.

He stated athletics benefits students from being outdoors, exercising, and re-establishing routines and goals.

It is unknown when San Luis Obispo County may receive clearance to resume athletic events.