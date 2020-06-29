Paso Robles delays Concerts in the Park series

News

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles' Concerts in the Park 2020 series has been delayed until further notice.

The Paso Robles Recreation Foundation in partnership with Paso Robles

Recreation Services decided to postpone the event because of the ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19. Recreation Services is working to comply with the current State and County guidelines for gatherings.

The safety and well-being of the residents of Paso Robles is the city's top priority. The Paso Robles Concerts in the Park series regularly draws approximately 2,500 people to the Downtown City Park.

“We’d love to host concerts this summer if we are able to,” commented Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager for the City of Paso Robles. “We’re doing everything we can to keep the concerts on the calendar, while still working within the guidelines. We’ll be back when it is safe for large groups to gather, and physical distancing guidelines have been lifted.”

For more information, contact Recreation Services at (805) 237-3987.