Suicidal man talked off ledge by sheriff’s deputies in Newbury Park

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. -- Multiple agencies responded to a suicidal subject on Friday evening.

At around 4:30 p.m., Ventura County Sheriff's responded to reports of a suicidal man standing on top of the freeway sign of Borchard Road and Wendy in Newbury Park.

Ventura County Sheriff's along with Ventura and Moorpark CHP responded to the scene.

CHP shut down Highway 101 at Rancho Conejo Boulevard in Newbury Park.

Sheriff's sent in their hostage negotiators to try to talk the man to coming back down.

The team was able to get the man to climb back over the bridge and he eventually gave himself up.

Deputies evaluated him and had to hold him in custody in case he wanted to harm himself again.

All roads were reopened around 5:13 p.m.

Anyone who is feeling hopeless and needs assistance please call the suicide crisis line at 800-273-8255.