Wednesday morning forecast June 24th

News

A blanket of stratus clouds greeted the Central and South Coast along with the interior valleys on Wednesday. Areas away from the coast are expected to clear with mostly sunny skies while areas near the coast experience slow night to morning clearing. Daytime highs along the coast in the low to mid 70s, inland valleys in the 80s and 90s.

The ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the inland valleys and mountains with temperatures 4 to 8 degrees above average. Winds will pick up for the afternoon and evening with southwest winds ranging from 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Due to a moderate to strong onshore flow clearing will be stubborn along the coast with many beaches expected to remain overcast.

A June gloom pattern will allow for night to morning low clouds each day with little change in temperatures. A trough over the Pacific Northwest is expected to move along Southeastern California on Thursday. This will create a strong onshore push with the marine layer depth expected to increase. Due to this activity clearing will once again be slow with overcast beaches.

Low level clouds will continue through the weekend. The onshore flow is expected to become stronger with 1 to 3 degrees of cooling on Saturday. Another trough will move in on Sunday with an additional 5 to 10 degrees of cooling across the interior valleys.