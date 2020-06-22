Demand for properties along Central Coast remain high despite global pandemic

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Demand for properties along the Central Coast are booming in spite of the global pandemic.

During the height of shelter-in-place orders, an initial dip in demand was experienced locally.

However, buyers are now searching for and purchasing homes in Santa Barbara and beyond, just as they did before the pandemic.

They're encountering a brisk real-estate market, especially for luxury homes, owner of the Montecito-based real estate firm Village Properties Renee Grubb said.

"There is a general shortage of inventory at the moment, particularly in the luxury home market, which is unusual. Homes that are priced correctly are receiving multiple offers from buyers.”

Contributing to the demand is hesitancy on the part of sellers to put their homes on the market during this time of uncertainty.

Even as an increasing number of buyers hunt for homes, the supply of housing hasn't kept up, Grubb explained.

Meanwhile, realtors have needed to implement new safety precautions for showing properties and conducting real estate transactions to reduce any risk of virus spread.

At Village Properties, agents are meeting with buyers and sellers virtually through FaceTime and Zoom, conducting open houses via video along with writing and signing offers virtually.

When prospective buyers do visit a property in person, agents are ensuring social distancing is maintained between themselves and clients, wearing masks, and conducting careful sanitizing procedures before and after visits.

Similar precautions are taken when other types of in-person meetings with buyers or sellers are required.

Founded in 1996, Village Properties has been representing buyers and sellers in Santa Barbara County for over 20 years.