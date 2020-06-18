‘Open SLO’ begins today, opening streets to downtown businesses

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The city of San Luis Obispo is launching a new program Thursday to support local businesses reopening amid covid-19.

The 'Open SLO' program was approved by the city council in May. It allows for the use of city streets, sidewalks, parking lots, parking spaces and public right of way areas for expansion of outdoor dining and retail sales.

The start of the pilot program is centered in the downtown area near Mission Plaza, Monterey Street and Higuera Street. Parts of those locations will be temporarily closed to car traffic for a few hours on Thursday and Friday nights. Hours will be extended on weekends.

Mission Plaza and Monterey Streets (weekly starting 6/18) Thursday & Friday: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Saturday & Sundays: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Higuera Street (weekly starting 6/26) Friday: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Saturday & Sundays: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Current COVID-19 Public Health guidelines remain in effect, including physical distancing of at least 6 feet, washing hands regularly and wearing a face covering in public spaces.

San Luis Obispo city staff will be watching 'Open SLO' closely to see if it is successful or in need of modification going forward.