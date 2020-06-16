Public defenders ready to see clients in Ventura

News

VENTURA, Calif. - People facing criminal charges in Ventura can now meet with a public defender outside the court house. A pop-up site has been set up in the courtyard outside the Ventura County Superior Court.

“Our goal is to keep our clients safe by reducing to a minimum the number of people who must enter the Hall of Justice," Public Defender Todd Howeth said. "Having staff outside will allow us to just that.”

The Public Defender's Office has not provided in-person services because of Coronavirus restrictions until this week. The pop-up tables will be open weekdays at 8:00 a.m. and will remain open during the morning and afternoon criminal case calendars.

People are asked to wear masks when meeting with public defender's staff and to maintain physical distance of at least six feet. New clients will be asked to allow attorney's to appear for them in court in order to limit exposure. Many will not need to enter the court house. An attorney can appear on the case and set it for a future date. Clients will be called to discuss options (settlement, trial, etc.) over the phone or by email.

Current clients of the Public Defender's Office are asked to contact their attorney or call the front desk at 805.654.2201 before coming to court.

The pop-up tables are located in the courtyard between the Hall of Administration and the Hall of Justice at the Ventura County Superior Court at 800 S. Victoria Ave.