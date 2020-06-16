Police arrest man on suspicion of Ventura Aquatic Center burglary

News

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura police arrested one man on suspicion of the burglary of the Ventura Aquatic Center on Monday.

On Monday, Ventura Aquatic Center employees arrived to work to find that someone had entered the center and stole numerous two-way radios used by staff and lifeguards.

These radios has a value of $800.

Ventura Police Patrols responded and looked over the security videos.

Patrol officers found at around 3:15 a.m., the suspect climbed over the wall, entered and stole the radios.

On Tuesday, Ventura police received an unrelated report of a homeless person sleeping on Saint Bonaventure High School campus in Ventura.

Police officers and their police dogs responded to the location and found Benito Benavides, 27, asleep on the campus.

Police searched Benavides and found that he was in possession of methamphetamine.

Police arrested Benavides for commercial burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked at the Ventura County jail.

A review of the Ventura County Superior Court website shows Benavides has prior convictions for petty theft, brandishing a knife, lodging on private property and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.