Portion of abandoned Oxnard hotel damaged in fire

OXNARD, Calif. - An abandoned hotel in the harbor district of Oxnard was damaged Monday morning when a fire started on the second story.

The flames and smoke could be seen for miles coming from the Casa Sirena Hotel, which has been vacant for many years. The fire spread to units on the third level, according to fire officials. The Oxnard Fire Department quickly knocked down flames with help from Ventura City Fire, Ventura County Fire and Federal firefighting resources.

It's believed homeless may have started the fire. No one was hurt.