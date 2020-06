News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Old Spanish Days has chosen its Spirit and Junior Spirit!

They are thrilled to announce the Spirit of Fiesta 2020 as Alena Velasco and Junior Spirit of Fiesta 2020, Alexandra Nocker!

You will see more of them this week on our Newschannel.

They will be performing for Fiesta with safety in mind.

Congratulations to these talented ladies!

Viva la Fiesta!