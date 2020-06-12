Visit Santa Barbara welcoming tourists back safely

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Summer is right around the corner. Officially it begins next Saturday June 20th. And Visit Santa Barbara is encouraging tourists to come spend part of their summer along the Central Coast.

Friday is the first day bars can reopen. Hotels can also welcome guests, who are not just traveling for essential work. It's part of Governor Gaven Newsom's Phase Three plan for reopening the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit Santa Barbara CEO and President, Kathy Janega-Dykes, said their new ad campaigns will look different from normal. What she called the next normal is ads encouraging people to come, but also follow the health guideline from public health officials. They are also mostly targeting people who are planning to do a road trip. Janega-Dykes said Santa Barbara's abundant outdoor recreation space is very attractive for those visitors.

To see Visit Santa Barbara's safe travel tips, visit their website.