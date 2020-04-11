4 members of Santa Maria Fire Department test negative for Covid-19

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The city of Santa Maria's Public Information Officer released a statement Saturday night regarding Covid-19 testing.

The COVID-19 tests came back negative on all three City of Santa Maria Fire Department personnel, and also for one recruit.

As a precaution, each was tested after reporting COVID-related symptoms around miweek, and then was sent home to self-quarantine.

With these clearances, the Fire chief says they will all return to work on Tuesday.

The recruit was among the 14 personnel who completed their academy on Friday.

The Santa Maria Fire Department said they continue to practice social distancing, adhere to screening protocols that their dispatchers are performing, limit the number of firefighters rendering medical assistance, and wear all personal protective equipment.

If you have any questions, call the Public Information Manager Mark van de Kamp at (805) 925-0951 extension 2372.