Lompoc Unified School District & YMCA provide childcare for essential workers

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Unified School District is teaming up with the Lompoc Family YMCA and the Lompoc Valley Medical Center to provide childcare for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is currently free to essential workers and is offered at La Canada Elementary School.

Lompoc Unified was one of the first districts in Santa Barbara County to initiate the childcare essential services for first-responders, hospital workers, and other essential personnel.

“Having this for those who are putting themselves in harm’s way to keep our community safe and functioning is the right thing to do,” said Superintendent Trevor McDonald.

Lompoc Unified provides breakfast and lunch for the students as well as curriculum at the facility located on La Canada’s campus. LVMC provides snacks and Tom’s Restaurant is providing dinner.

The facility is currently caring for about twenty students per day and is prepared to serve a larger population.

Strict policies are in place to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

YMCA Regional Executive Director, Tommy Speidel said they're adhering to the CDC guidelines including strict social distancing. Students are screened at the start of the day, policies are in place to prevent co-mingling of staff and students, and students wash their hands and use personal hand-sanitizer bottles frequently.

To register, visit https://www.ciymca.org/childcare-essential-services or email Stephanie.Saucedo@ciymca.org.