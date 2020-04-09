Local nonprofit helps the homeless during coronavirus crisis

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local nonprofit is helping the homeless during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Recovery Outreach handed out free clothes and lunch to homeless people in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

It took place under the 101 near Milpas Street.

The clothes included jeans, shirts, shoes and even a Batman hoodie.

"It's very important that everybody gets some care during these tough times we're having right now," Recovery Outreach volunteer James Anderson said.

Recovery Outreach plans to continue donating food and clothes to the homeless as long as they have supplies during this health emergency.